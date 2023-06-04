Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,862.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,075,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,964,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.23. 19,358,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,361,370. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.69 and its 200-day moving average is $101.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $127.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 787,630 shares worth $32,162,218. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

