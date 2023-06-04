Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 19,595 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,595 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 3.2% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $72.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,377 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.61.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

