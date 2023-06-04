Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,422 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,387 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,346,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,544,000 after acquiring an additional 916,427 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,488,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,636,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,831,000 after acquiring an additional 905,189 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $50.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $52.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.