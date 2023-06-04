Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,936 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Perficient by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,500 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Perficient by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 54,553 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Perficient by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,387 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,665 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ PRFT traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,385. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $110.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.14.

Insider Activity at Perficient

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $715,077.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,668,129.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,897.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $715,077.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,129.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,144 shares of company stock valued at $87,831. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRFT. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

