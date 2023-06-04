Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,329 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,642,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 1,017.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 730,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,279,000 after acquiring an additional 664,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,996,000 after acquiring an additional 536,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Up 1.4 %

BG stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $92.28. 1,123,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,541. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $114.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

