Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Sells 17,698 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,698 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 6.0% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,465,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,825. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average of $81.80. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.14.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1971 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.



The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

