Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Decreased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $54.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

