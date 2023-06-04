Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMED. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.94.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ AMED opened at $79.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.71. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $131.32.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Amedisys by 331.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Amedisys by 161.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.