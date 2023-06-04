American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Raised to $15.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.82.
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
AAL stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.52. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.
Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group
In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.