American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Raised to $15.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.82.

AAL stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.52. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

