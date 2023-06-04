American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,804,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.94% of American Electric Power worth $456,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.38.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,104 shares of company stock worth $1,489,409 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

