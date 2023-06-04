American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 860,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,624 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $81,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,104 shares of company stock worth $1,489,409. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

Shares of AEP opened at $83.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.38. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

