American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 5,908.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763,837 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 2.09% of American Equity Investment Life worth $81,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.99. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $48.37.

Insider Activity at American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The company’s revenue was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan David Matula bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.