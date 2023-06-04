Analysts Set B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Target Price at $6.35

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.78 on Friday. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $473.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. Analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 62.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter worth about $659,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 10.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 171,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 34.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 540,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 137,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.