Analyzing ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Rating) and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ICZOOM Group and Best Buy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICZOOM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Best Buy 1 6 10 0 2.53

Best Buy has a consensus price target of $78.44, indicating a potential upside of 7.14%. Given Best Buy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Best Buy is more favorable than ICZOOM Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

78.5% of Best Buy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Best Buy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ICZOOM Group and Best Buy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICZOOM Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Best Buy $46.30 billion 0.35 $1.42 billion $5.91 12.39

Best Buy has higher revenue and earnings than ICZOOM Group.

Profitability

This table compares ICZOOM Group and Best Buy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICZOOM Group N/A N/A N/A Best Buy 2.93% 51.95% 9.47%

Summary

Best Buy beats ICZOOM Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICZOOM Group

(Get Rating)

ICZOOM Group Inc. is primarily engaged in sales of electronic component products to customers principally in Hong Kong and mainland China through its B2B e-commerce trading platform. It also provides services to customers such as temporary warehousing, logistic and shipping and customs clearance. ICZOOM Group Inc. is based in SHENZHEN, China.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales. The International segment is made up of all operations outside the U.S. and its territories, including Canada, Europe, China, Mexico, and Turkey. It also markets its products under the brand names: Best Buy, bestbuy.com, Best Buy Direct, Best Buy Express, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, GreatCall, Magnolia and Pacific Kitchen and Home. The company was founded by Richard M. Schulze in 1966 and is headquartered in Richfield, MN.

