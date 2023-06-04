Analyzing Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) and Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) and Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jerash Holdings (US) has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.2% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group $445.02 million 1.49 -$229.99 million $0.33 15.33 Jerash Holdings (US) $143.35 million 0.36 $7.92 million $0.34 12.34

This table compares Lanvin Group and Jerash Holdings (US)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jerash Holdings (US) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lanvin Group. Jerash Holdings (US) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lanvin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lanvin Group and Jerash Holdings (US)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -443.09% -50.06% Jerash Holdings (US) 2.94% 6.06% 4.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lanvin Group and Jerash Holdings (US), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lanvin Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.46%. Jerash Holdings (US) has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.32%. Given Jerash Holdings (US)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jerash Holdings (US) is more favorable than Lanvin Group.

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) beats Lanvin Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials. The company was founded in January 2016 and is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ.

