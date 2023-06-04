Analyzing Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) & Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Trip.com Group has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trip.com Group and Liquidity Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $2.91 billion 7.59 $206.00 million $0.28 122.93 Liquidity Services $280.05 million 1.75 $40.32 million $1.00 15.99

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidity Services. Liquidity Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trip.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

52.1% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of Liquidity Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Trip.com Group and Liquidity Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 Liquidity Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Trip.com Group presently has a consensus target price of $44.70, suggesting a potential upside of 29.87%. Liquidity Services has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.09%. Given Liquidity Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than Trip.com Group.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and Liquidity Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 6.45% 0.31% 0.18% Liquidity Services 11.03% 17.34% 9.35%

Summary

Liquidity Services beats Trip.com Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace. The CAG segment offers managed and self-directed service solutions to sellers and consists of marketplaces that enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and idle assets. CAG also offers a suite of services that includes surplus management, asset valuation, asset sales, and marketing. The RSCG segment consists of marketplaces that enable corporations located in the U.S. and Canada to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets. Its services also include returns management, asset recovery, and e-commerce services. The Machinio segment operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine

