Antara Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Antara Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,698,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702,000 shares during the period. Antara Capital LP owned about 4.57% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 959,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,288,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 420,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 82,573 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. 633,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 10.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $9.82.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.15. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.11% and a negative net margin of 169.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

