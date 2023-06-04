Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives $1,167.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,167.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,390 ($17.18) to GBX 1,350 ($16.68) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,400 ($17.30) to GBX 1,450 ($17.92) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,250 ($15.45) to GBX 1,230 ($15.20) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Antofagasta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,800 ($22.24) to GBX 1,700 ($21.01) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

