Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,071 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,822 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Applied Materials worth $73,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,547,031,000 after purchasing an additional 211,646 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,963,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $678,107,000 after purchasing an additional 261,327 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $509,890,000 after purchasing an additional 74,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $134.63 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $138.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.61. The company has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

