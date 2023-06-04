Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Aritzia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$59.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Aritzia Stock Up 3.5 %

ATZ stock opened at C$36.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$39.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$31.67 and a 52 week high of C$55.56.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$637.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.70 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 2.2652174 earnings per share for the current year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

