Ark Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. Ark has a market capitalization of $46.71 million and $588,503.19 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,395,094 coins and its circulating supply is 173,394,962 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

