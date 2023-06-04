Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.49. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTW. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.