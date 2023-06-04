Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.89

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and traded as low as $9.83. Ashford shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 2,311 shares.
AINC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $31.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ashford by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
