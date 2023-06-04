Astar (ASTR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.55 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Astar has a total market capitalization of $76.79 million and $2.55 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

