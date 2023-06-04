Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.08

Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and traded as low as $11.14. Astria Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 905,320 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 23,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.

Featured Stories

