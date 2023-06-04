Avalanche One Day Volume Reaches $102.54 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.10 billion and approximately $102.54 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $14.81 or 0.00054435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00039558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00017643 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,930,407 coins and its circulating supply is 344,210,957 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.