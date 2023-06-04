Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Shares Purchased by Bayshore Asset Management LLC

Bayshore Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) by 119.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,911 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bayshore Asset Management LLC owned about 1.50% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVES. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,950. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $46.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $261.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

