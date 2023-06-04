AVINOC (AVINOC) One Day Volume Tops $102,497.08

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. One AVINOC token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AVINOC has a total market cap of $69.22 million and $102,497.08 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AVINOC has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AVINOC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000033 BTC.

AVINOC Profile

AVINOC’s launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVINOC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AVINOC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AVINOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AVINOC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.