Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits Market Cap of $837.00 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.16 or 0.00026430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $837.00 million and approximately $51.89 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019757 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00016234 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,089.24 or 1.00045788 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,581 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,581.15695533 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.14911605 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 317 active market(s) with $47,837,990.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

