AXS Investments LLC Acquires 3,314 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,837.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,935,000 after buying an additional 2,898,790 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 864.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,394 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at about $118,792,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 132.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,738,000 after buying an additional 885,683 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,266,000 after buying an additional 855,690 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

Centene Stock Up 2.3 %

CNC traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,595,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,230. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

See Also

