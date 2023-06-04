AXS Investments LLC Buys 358 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,335,747,000 after acquiring an additional 174,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after acquiring an additional 259,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,854,820,000 after acquiring an additional 47,546 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $13.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $681.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,635. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $661.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $693.71. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.52 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

