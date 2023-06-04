AXS Investments LLC Purchases 14,701 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 607.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 527.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,468,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,261 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $78,726,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $66,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NYSE EW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day moving average is $79.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,542,498.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,174.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,441 shares of company stock worth $18,711,159 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

