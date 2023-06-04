AXS Investments LLC Sells 325 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

AXS Investments LLC cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.71.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,558 shares of company stock worth $2,039,368. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded up $3.64 on Friday, hitting $257.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,314. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

