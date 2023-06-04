AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,337 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $69.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,472,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $70.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHM. StockNews.com began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

