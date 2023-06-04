AXS Investments LLC Trims Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ABC traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,875. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $176.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,289 shares of company stock worth $55,111,633 in the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.