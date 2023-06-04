AXS Investments LLC Trims Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

AXS Investments LLC cut its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Vornado Realty Trust makes up 1.3% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 585,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 339.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,551,000 after buying an additional 540,077 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 704,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,654,000 after buying an additional 185,573 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 280,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 19,792 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,514,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,410. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 16,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,341 shares of company stock worth $285,033 over the last three months. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

