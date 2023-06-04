Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Price Performance

Ballantyne Strong has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballantyne Strong

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.17% of Ballantyne Strong worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

