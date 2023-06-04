Bandera Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD)

Bandera Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 152,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Bandera Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 3.7 %

WHLRD traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $14.48.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

