Barclays PLC Acquires 1,533,824 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 192.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,331,522 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,533,824 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.45% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $133,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $34,442,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,320,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $75,502,000 after purchasing an additional 537,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,071.6% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 371,773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $21,262,000 after purchasing an additional 340,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.5 %

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTSH opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $74.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.