Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,057,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410,744 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $86,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Centene by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 85,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 41,711 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Centene by 1,056.1% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 48,930 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Centene by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.56.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

