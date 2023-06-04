Barclays PLC Trims Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330,013 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $109,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $152,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,876 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3,801.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 85.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,570,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,666 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.89.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,211 shares of company stock worth $9,410,110. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $107.98 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.64 and its 200 day moving average is $105.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

