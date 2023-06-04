Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,964,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $82,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 151.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8,507.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $37.71 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBWI. Citigroup upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.