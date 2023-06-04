Bayshore Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,017 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,017 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.2% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $191,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,901,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,873,598. Insiders own 13.75% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ META remained flat at $272.61 during trading hours on Friday. 19,416,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,346,684. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $275.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $698.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

