Beldex (BDX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.66 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $239.23 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0449 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,903.58 or 0.06997053 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00054582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039600 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00017698 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,020,134 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,420,134 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

