Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 51.8 %
Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.
Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.