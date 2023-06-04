Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Berry Global Group worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Berry Global Group stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.94. The stock had a trading volume of 618,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,544. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Further Reading

