Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Barclays

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat Trading Up 4.5 %

BYND stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.58) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.