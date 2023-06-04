BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Lake Street Capital

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Lake Street Capital to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

BIOLASE Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.38. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $5.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The medical technology company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 244.91% and a negative net margin of 60.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in BIOLASE by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

