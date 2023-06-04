BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Lake Street Capital

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Lake Street Capital to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
BIOLASE Price Performance
NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.38. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $5.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in BIOLASE by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.
BIOLASE Company Profile
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.