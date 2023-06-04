Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $529.92 billion and approximately $8.68 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $27,325.09 on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.53 or 0.00426445 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00121436 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00025356 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000482 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,393,006 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.
