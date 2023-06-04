Bitcoin Diamond Achieves Market Cap of $23.95 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $23.95 million and $33,213.33 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00131066 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00056989 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039588 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00022014 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

